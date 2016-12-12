Family embraces change after daughter's sudden diagnosis

Leukodystrophy took Zoria Cade from being a spunky 6-year-old to being a young girl unable to walk, talk or feed herself. (Source: Frontera Cade)

A picture can be worth 1,000 words.

For Frontera Cade, pictures show her only daughter, Zoria, in moments that are quickly slipping away.

Moments before her daughter suddenly started to change.

"She began to fall a lot. We just thought it had something to do with the thyroid."

But Zoria's pre-existing thyroid condition masked a deeper issue.

After years of testing, those falls revealed a hidden and rare disorder overtaking the young girl’s body.

Zoria went from a spunky 6-year-old to a young girl unable to walk, talk or feed herself.

"Another year would turn and something different would go on with her body," Cade said. "Her speech with the tremors kept getting bad, and the shakes kept getting bad. I could no longer understand what she was saying. She could not feed herself. As time went on, she could no longer bathe herself."

Zoria was diagnosed with leukodystrophy, a rare and progressive disease that leads to the degeneration of white matter in the brain. That diagnosis overwhelmed her mom.

"It was hard for me because I didn't want to deal with what was going on," Cade said. "Our whole life was turned upside down. I had to change that from saying 'I don't deserve to be her Mom' to 'Lord, give me the grace to accept what comes next'."

The family's focus now is on making progress.

Zoria has been going to CHRISTUS Health’s Kids Clinic twice a week for the past year to learn how to communicate and walk again.

Her mom said she already can see a dramatic change.

Miracle Mondays are sponsored by CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier, Your Children's Miracle Network Hospital. Learn more here.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.