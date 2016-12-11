Store owner believes construction hurts business' holiday sales - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Store owner believes construction hurts business' holiday sales

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

This time of year, most retailers see a boom in business with holiday shopping. But that's not the case for some business owners dealing with the ongoing road construction in downtown Bossier.

Dennis Carr owns Bayou Belle Traders and Collectors Market. The store is all geared up for the holiday season, which he says is normally one of their busiest times of the year.

"But with the construction, we're down 60 to 80 percent of our income," said Carr.

The work along Barksdale Boulevard is to improve the area's infrastructure.

"Sometimes we don't have any customers," Carr said. "And the ones that do come in, they always complain that they couldn't find us."

Customers like Roy Lee Washington, Sr. say they are looking forward to shopping when the road work is done.

"All I want to do is see good businesses on the strip," said Washington.

That's something Carr agrees with.

"I'm sure after it's finished it'll really be a big boom for us. But I'd be satisfied if we could just get back to where we were."

The construction is all part of the city's downtown re-envisioning plan. At last check, the cost of the improvements stood at about $13 million.

