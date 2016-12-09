President-elect Trump speaks at rally to get out the vote in Baton Rouge

Donald Trump spoke for less than 20 minutes at the rally in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)

President-elect Donald Trump took the stage in Baton Rouge Friday afternoon to speak at a rally to get out the vote for Louisiana Republican candidates ahead of Saturday's elections.

The visit took place just one day before voters go to the polls in the US Senate election in the Bayou State. Louisiana’s election is the last in the country for the Senate.

Trump's trip to Baton Rouge was in hopes to aid State Treasurer John Kennedy to the U.S. Senate.

"I am so honored that the President-elect of the United States of America, who could be anywhere today, chose Louisiana, and I hope everybody goes out tomorrow and exercises that right to vote," said U.S. Senate candidate, John Kennedy.

Trump was scheduled to speak around 1 p.m., but did not land at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan airport until just before 2 p.m. Ultimately, he took the stage about 90 minutes later than scheduled and spoke for less than 20 minutes.

Thousands of people gathered and cheered for Trump, especially when he acknowledged his electoral success in Louisiana.

"We got more votes than any Republican in the history of the state of Louisiana. Is that good?" said President-elect Trump.

The invited officials included Treasurer John Kennedy, Senator David Vitter, Senator Bill Cassidy, Attorney General Jeff Landry, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon, Majority Whip Steve Scalise, Congressman Ralph Abraham, Congressman Charles Boustany, Congressman John Fleming, Congressman Garret Graves, State Senator Bodi White and Louisiana GOP Chairman Roger Villere.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence was in New Orleans last weekend to stump for candidate John Kennedy. Trump, meanwhile, tweeted out his support for Kennedy on Saturday.

State Treasurer John Kennedy is my choice for US Senator from Louisiana. Early voting today; election next Saturday. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2016

It was Trump’s third visit to the Capital City this year. Back in February, he campaigned at the River Center, generating a record-breaking crowd.

He also toured the flood zone after August’s historic flood.

