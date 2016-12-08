Ex-ArkLaTex detective takes us inside his new crime TV series

A Caddo District judge has denied a request for a temporary restraining order that would have prevented the transfer of a Shreveport homicide detective out of the unit and his removal from the investigation into the Fire Station 8 scandal.

A Caddo District judge has denied a request for a temporary restraining order that would have prevented the transfer of a Shreveport homicide detective out of the unit and his removal from the investigation into the Fire Station 8 scandal.

Shreveport Police Chief Willis Shaw left Caddo District Court Thursday morning with the freedom to remove Det. Rodney Demery from the department's homicide unit.

Shreveport Police Chief Willis Shaw left Caddo District Court Thursday morning with the freedom to remove Det. Rodney Demery from the department's homicide unit.

A Shreveport detective claims he was wrongly removed from a case and placed on patrol. Rod Demery has a lawsuit filed against the city and his boss, Shreveport Police Chief, Willie Shaw.

A Shreveport detective claims he was wrongly removed from a case and placed on patrol. Rod Demery has a lawsuit filed against the city and his boss, Shreveport Police Chief, Willie Shaw.

"Homicide Detective Rod Demery races against the clock to catch criminals running loose on the streets of Shreveport."

That's how the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) describes the storyline of the Investigation Discovery series "Murder Chose Me" set to air early next year.

"I think the title came from an interview I was doing with one of the producers," Demery told KSLA News 12. "I said I didn't choose murder, it chose me. And it just kind of stuck."

The first of the 10 hourlong episodes is set to air at 9 p.m. Central on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

In the series, Demery reflects on his 14 years as a homicide detective – a destiny to which he was drawn after his mother was slain.

"Vowing that no family should be denied justice the way his was, Demery worked tirelessly on more than 250 homicide cases, achieving a confession and a 100 percent solve rate in each case where he served as lead detective," says a statement from the mystery and suspense network.

The series format is "intimate, first-person storytelling" against a "gritty, Southern backdrop in Shreveport," Investigation Discovery says. Each episode brings viewers through a white-knuckle case, the network adds.

"Murder Chose Me" stylistically is a "departure from anything that has ever appeared on ID, flawlessly weaving Rod’s uniquely tragic personal connection to the story of each homicide he solved," said Henry Schleiff, group president of Investigation Discovery, the American Heroes Channel and Destination America.

"Detective Rod Demery personifies how very impactful and life-altering murder is on the victim’s loved ones because, in fact, it has shaped his very own mission in life to be a crusader for justice.”

Demery, who retired from the Shreveport Police Department in March, now works as a special homicide investigator with the Caddo district attorney’s office.

In "Murder Chose Me," he appears as himself in 7 episodes. John Nicholson portrays Demery in 7 episodes. And Jordan Eli Arellano appears as a young Demery circa 1960.

"There are certain things that God puts you through for certain reasons. And I kind of felt as if that was a calling," Demery said of becoming a detective.

His mother was slain when he was just 3 years old.

And when Demery was in his 20s, his brother was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

"Demery’s impressive clearance rate, coupled with his fierce determination and no-holds-barred approach to get a confession, made him a legend in the department – but also a bit of an outsider," the network said. "Friends, family and love interests all found themselves playing second fiddle to his detective work."

Demery said he dealt with the cases by learning how to compartmentalize and balance his emotions.

"The show is almost therapeutic. I revisit some of the memories," he said. "And, yeah, you kind of relive them while you're working murder cases.

"You don't have a whole lot of time to grieve or mourn or even have any emotions whatsoever. But watching some of the shows and some of the re-creations, you actually feel the emotions that you suppress while you're working cases."

Investigation Discovery channel guide

AT&T U-Verse: Channels 260/HD 1260

Comcast Xfinity: Channels 111/HD 387

DirecTV: Channels 285/HD 285

DISH: Channels 192/HD 192

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.