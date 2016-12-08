SWAR students collecting gift cards to help with TN wildfire relief

A group of ArkLaTex students is lending a helping hand to families affected by the Tennessee wildfires.

"The kids we have now, they are such good kids," said Samantha Kroll, the Extension agent in Miller County, Ark. "They want to give back and they want to help."

Students at School of Faith Helping Hands in Texarkana, Ark., and Miller County 4-H Club members have begun a drive to collect gift cards.

"Giving gift cards, money, anything we can to help these families out to let them know someone is there for them," 4-H Club President Tihj Lavalais said. "We are here to help and give a helping hand."

The cards will directly benefit 4-H Club members impacted by the wildfires in Sevier County, Tenn.

"There were 30 families that had complete losses," Kroll said.

4-H Club leaders are asking for donations of any monetary value from nationally recognized retailers.

"There is so much tragedy going on in the country at this time," Tihj said. "I believe we can actually help this time."

Gift cards can be mailed or dropped off at the Miller County Extension Service, 400 Laurel St., Suite 215, Texarkana, AR 71854.

