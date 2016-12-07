Firefighters investigate flames at vacant Shreveport restaurant

An investigation is underway after a Shreveport building erupts into flames with no utilities hooked up.

Shreveport fire crews responded the vacant building in the 2100 block of Freewater Street just before 11:30 Tuesday night. The building is the former location of Sherry's Diner restaurant.

Upon arrival, firefighters say flames were shooting up from the back side of the building. It took crews about 15 minutes to put out the fire.

The building had no utilities connected so it's not clear how the fire started.

The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

