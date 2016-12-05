Bossier City police looking for two runaway teens

Deonshanique Thompson, 16, (left) and India Harrell, 15, (right) have been missing since Nov. 25 (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

Bossier City Police Department are asking for your help in locating two missing teens.

Police say Deonshanique Thompson, 16, and India Harrell, 15, ran away together on Nov. 25 from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter in the 4800 block of Shed Road.

There is no indication of foul play for each girl, but authorities are concerned for their welfare.

Deonshanique is 5'9" and weighs 165lbs. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray sweatpants.

India is 5'5" and weighs 150 lbs. She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black and white head wrap.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8665.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.