Caddo Middle Magnet Student wins big money for school

Caddo Middle Magnet 7th grader Samuel Davis was the Grand Prize winner of the Ben's Beginners contest, designed to get families cooking together. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A student's simply-made meatball recipe and a snapshot taken with his family paid off in a big way for his family and Caddo Middle Magnet School in Shreveport.

Countless people from across the nation entered Uncle Ben's photo contest. The goal was to get families cooking together. In the end, it was 7th grader Samuel Davis from Shreveport that won.

"We usually don't do much, because we have a lot of extracurricular activities outside of school. So we don't usually get to have family time. So that was just really fun," said Davis.

"To see the close-knit dynamic of the family, to see both sets of grandparents, to see aunts. To have his sister who taught him how to cook and have them all involved. Really shows the importance of Ben's Beginners. Which is to have families cooking and eating together," said Matt Hurst with Uncle Ben's.

Hurst and a team from Uncle Ben's made the big announcement Monday to hundreds of students and staff at Caddo Middle Magnet. In addition to the $30,000 awarded to the school, the Davis family collected $15,000 of their own. Caddo Middle Magnet will use the money to help upgrade the school's cafeteria.

More importantly, it brought a special family even closer together, especially Sam and his older sister, Olivia.

"She just helps me in the kitchen. She teaches me and I teach her," says Davis.

"We brought everything together and everything just kind of fit. They were able to cook the dish, and after the dish, the children had so much fun that they cooked sugar cookies with my mom. So that taught us that we spend more time together as a family and create those memories," said Davis' mother Roselyn.

