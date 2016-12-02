Construction on Interstate 220 ramp to be postponed

Drivers on Interstate 220 this weekend will not need to detour due to bad weather.

The I-220 eastbound exit 7A off ramp to LA Highway 1 (North Market Street) was planned to be closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to a news release from the Department of Transportation and Development.

Work is now scheduled to begin on Friday, Dec. 9, and should take three days to complete. Work done on the exit is done weather and wind permitting, according to the DOTD.

The National Weather Service's weekend forecast calls for an 80 percent chance of rain on the evening of Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday has a 90 percent chance of rain. Sunday will have possible showers with a 60 percent chance of rain.

DOTD's alternate route for accessing LA 1 would have drivers exit at LA Hwy 173 (Blanchard exit) and proceed south to Hearne Avenue. Turn left onto Hearne Avenue and then continue to LA Hwy 1.

The purpose of the closure is to reconfigure the off-ramp to continue paving operations for the new I-220 corridor.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.