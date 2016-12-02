Warrant amnesty in exchange for car seats under way in Texarkana

People with outstanding warrants in Texarkana have a way to clear themselves of trouble by handing over a new children's car seat to police.

"I have had a numerous amount of phone calls so far I’ve received three car seats and we are hoping to get many more before the end of the day," said Texarkana Arkansas Police Officer Pe'Tree Banks.

The program started on Dec. 1 will clear these warrants. The amnesty period will end on Friday, Dec. 16. Only brand-new, in-box seats will be accepted.

The period will also save those with outstanding warrants over $350 in fees.

There are more than 2,000 outstanding warrants in the Texarkana District Court, officials say. The average bond for these warrants range from $1,000 to $2,000.

All donated car seats will be given to the Safety Baby Shower Program. The organization provides car seats and training to properly install the seats in vehicles.

Police say that this is good for the region.

Ricky Johnson brought a car seat for his best friend, who was in the process of being booked into jail.

"I think it is truly amazing the city, state would be giving such leniency and a second chance such as this," Johnson said.

Donations can be made at the Bi-State Justice Center Building.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.