Pedestrian hit, taken to hospital with life threatening injuries

A man was rushed to University Health with life threatening injuries after being hit by a car on Friday morning.

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. in the 3000 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop near Southland Park Drive.

Shreveport Police Department's Public Information Officer Marcus Hines said the victim was in his early thirties.

Police on the scene say that the driver of the vehicle was not arrested but are undergoing a toxicology test.

