New trial date set for Officer LaValley's accused killer

The man accused of killing a Shreveport police officer has a new trial date.

Caddo District Judge Ramona Emanuel this week granted a request by attorneys representing 29-year-old Grover De'Aundre Cannon to have their client's trial delayed.

The Shreveport man's new trial date is July 24. Cannon's next appearance before Emanuel will be March 2 for hearings on pending motions.

Cannon had been set to go to trial Feb. 5 on a charge of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Officer Thomas LaValley on Aug. 5, 2015. Cannon also faces 1 count each of attempted second-degree murder, battery of a police officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The charge of attempted second-degree murder stems from an attack July 15, 2015 , on another person. The charge of battery of a police officer is in relation to something that happened Dec. 1, 2015, while Cannon was in jail.

Also Tuesday, a sanity hearing for Cannon determined that Cannon is competent to stand trial.

Cannon's defense attorneys had asked for a court-appointed sanity commission to determine whether their client is fit to stand trial.

The panel's initial concerns were about whether Cannon could help with his own defense, not about his sanity.

The panel's 3 members - Drs. Marc Colon, Sarah DeLand and Pamela McPherson - testified Tuesday that Cannon believes Caddo Correctional Center guards would poison his food if he did not perform homosexual acts.

McPherson also testified that she was made aware of Cannon possibly having a bipolar disorder. She, however, said he showed no signs or symptoms.

The 3 doctors also ruled that Cannon still is capable of making his own decisions and is capable to stand trial.

In April, Cannon's trial was scheduled for Feb. 5, 2017. Defense attorneys had been pushing for it to be moved to June 2017.

LaValley was shot 6 times while responding to a call Aug. 5, 2015, about a suspicious person in a Queensborough neighborhood home.

Of the 15 shots fired, one came from a 9 mm handgun. The rest came from a .40-caliber handgun.

LaValley's service weapon, a Glock 22 .40-caliber handgun, has yet to be recovered. The reward for its recovery remains at $5,000.

Cannon was captured during a citywide manhunt. He was booked into Caddo Correctional at 6:14 p.m. Aug. 6, 2015.

Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty for Cannon if he is convicted as charged.

Lavalley joined the Shreveport Police Department in 2011. He previously worked as a sports reporter for a Shreveport TV station.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.