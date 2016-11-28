Alan Crump named Shreveport police chief

Mayor Ollie Tyler named Lt. Alan Crump as the interim chief of the Shreveport Police Department Friday morning.Mayor Ollie Tyler named Lt. Alan Crump as the interim chief of the Shreveport Police Department Friday morning.

Mayor Ollie Tyler named Lt. Alan Crump as the interim chief of the Shreveport Police Department Friday morning.

The Mayor has announced Lt. Alan Crump as the interim chief for Shreveport Police Department. (Source: Semmie Buffin/ KSLA News 12)

The Mayor has announced Lt. Alan Crump as the interim chief for Shreveport Police Department. (Source: Semmie Buffin/ KSLA News 12)

Mayor Ollie Tyler has named 7 finalists for the top job in the Shreveport Police Department.

Mayor Ollie Tyler has named 7 finalists for the top job in the Shreveport Police Department.

The test scores of applicants to be Shreveport's next police chief today were approved by the Shreveport Civil Service Board. Here are the results.

The test scores of applicants to be Shreveport's next police chief today were approved by the Shreveport Civil Service Board. Here are the results.

Shreveport's interim police chief now has the job permanently, pending City Council approval.

Mayor Ollie Tyler announced Alan Crump’s appointment to the city’s top law enforcement job in a news conference early Tuesday afternoon. Crump, 51, was one of 7 finalists interviewed last week at Government Plaza.

Mobile users can watch the announcement streaming live here.

He has been running the department and its 840 employees since July, when Police Chief Willie Shaw announced his retirement after 6 years at the helm.

Crump is a Shreveport native and Navy veteran. He is a Mansfield High School graduate with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Louisiana State University-Shreveport and a doctorate in theology from Inter-Baptist Theological Seminary Inc.

Crump has been with the Police Department since 1992, when he started as a patrolman under Police Chief Steve Prator. One month before his appointment as interim police chief, Crump was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant.

He comes to the top job from the Community Oriented Policing Bureau and Youth Services. "As we forge ahead I envision a Shreveport Police Department becoming even more community oriented," said Chief Crump at the news conference.

He wasted no time laying out his vision for the Shreveport Police Department, just moment after Mayor Ollie Tyler announced he is the new chief of police. With the homicide rate far higher this year, right now at 41, compared to 28 in each of the two previous years, Crump explained how he plans to fight crime.

"We will engage the community more with increased community awareness meetings," explained Crump. He added that officers will also conduct more grassroots walks to reach deeper into the communities and build stronger relationships with the public.

Crump also described how he plans to strengthen the department from within. "I plan to establish a strategic planning panel made up of representatives from each facet of the police department."

Crump has been earning a salary of $130,500 a year in the interim position.

The announcement comes 2 weeks after 7 finalists for the job were selected from the 19 applicants who took the civil service exam and met the requirements of the Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board to qualify as police chief.

The other finalists were Shreveport police Sgts. Janice Dailey and Rodney Horton, Shreveport police Lt. Greg Jones, Caddo sheriff's Capt. Darwin Jones, Shreveport police Cpl. Benjamin Raymond, and Shreveport Assistant Police Chief Wayne Smith.

Raymond, with a 95, scored the highest among the 19 applicants who took the civil service exam. Crump, at 77, had the second-lowest score.

Mayor Tyler downplayed Crump's low, but passing civil service test scores saying every certified applicant knew and had the basic knowledge.

Tyler said selecting a police chief was a difficult task. "After much prayer and right up until last night we made the decision."

At the beginning of process back in July, Mayor Tyler said she was looking for a chief with a servant's heart. At the news conference Tyler said she had found the trait in Chief Crump. "Someone who truly believes that it's not just a job. But it is a servant leadership role."



Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved