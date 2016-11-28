Firefighters respond to blaze in south Shreveport

Firefighters extinguished a fire behind a residence on the 9500 block of Oleander Drive (Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)

Residents on Oleander Drive woke up to a wet and smokey Monday morning.

Shreveport firefighters were called to a home at 6:16 a.m. in the 9500 block where a storage building behind a home was on fire.

SFD Fire Chief Fred Sanders said the cause of the fire is unknown, and the blaze was quickly extinguished.

There were no reported injuries.

An investigation into what caused the fire is currently underway.

On the same block, what appeared to be a water main was gushing water onto the street. Sanders said that they were unaware of a water main break and that they had no problem extinguishing the flames because of it.

KSLA News 12 has reached out to City of Shreveport public works and are waiting on information regarding the water main.

