Vacant Shreveport house destroyed in fire

Shreveport firefighters are investigating after a vacant house went up in flames early Saturday morning in the Queensborough neighborhood.

It happened around 5:40 a.m. in the 3400 block of Stonewall St.

Shreveport Fire’s Public Information Officer Clarence Reese said the house was engulfed by the time firefighters arrived.

The crews battled the fire for about 20 minutes before bringing it under control.

The house is believed to be a total loss.

No firefighters were injured putting out the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.