Group serves 2 Thanksgiving meals in Texarkana

Two full meals were served in Texarkana Thursday thanks to the Texarkana Homeless Coalition.

Meal number one took place at the Randy Sam's Outreach Shelter and those who attended said the food was great but the many volunteers were better.

"It is just really rewarding and I want to help people," said volunteer Shelley Moore.

Shelley Moore and Veronica Surman were among the many volunteers serving at the annual Thanksgiving meal at Randy Sam's Outreach Shelter.

Shelter officials say more than 150 people came to donate their time in making the event successful.

Jesse Keaton said he used the occasion to teach his grandson a vital lesson. "We've all been blessed and we just need to give back and just have, start learning some things and appreciate what he has so he can get out and share what he has with other people."

Thursday's lunch was not only for shelter residents but for anyone in the community who wanted a hot meal and fellowship.

The meal was a reunion for Chris Whorton and his family. Whorton was once a resident at this homeless shelter and met his wife to be, two years ago at the annual meal.

"We went from here and got us a house and all that stuff now," said Chris Whorton.

"It's a very special place and time for us this time of the year so I'm very glad they do it," said Lauren Whorton.

The Texarkana Homeless Coalition has worked on this event for the past two weeks.

In an effort not to duplicate their service, the Coalition also helped sponsored an afternoon meal at the Texarkana Salvation Army.

"I want to thank God for everything," said Earl Simpson III. "I want to thank the volunteers for everything God bless everybody happy Thanksgiving."

The Texarkana Homeless Coalition consist of several agencies with the purpose of fighting for the homeless in the Texarkana Area.

