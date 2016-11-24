Motorcycle club brings Thanksgiving dinners to Shreveport officers

A local motorcycle group and a local business decided to bring the Thanksgiving table to Shreveport police officers.

"They're out at work and we're actually not and so we wanted to come in and show some appreciation for that," said Harry "Cruz" Grissom, the secretary of the Invictus Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, Defensores Division.

Invictus teamed up with L&L Electric Company of Shreveport to bring Thanksgiving dinners directly to the Shreveport Police Department.

"Traditional Thanksgiving meal: Turkey, dressing, green beans, sweet potatoes, rolls," Grissom listed.

SPD officers grabbed a spoonful of what they liked and took it to-go, still on the clock.

But they told KSLA this kindness meant a lot to them.

"It's a good deal for the ones who're not able to spend Thanksgiving at home with their loved ones," said SPD Sgt. Carolyn Johnson.

"We appreciate the expression of kindness and generosity," echoed SPD Sgt. Patricia LaMotte. "It's very much appreciated. Thank you."

Invictus' motorcycle group is made up of former police officers and members of the military and they said this gesture is a way for them to give back to all current public servants on the holidays.

"It's an extension of our brotherhood that we had, in those branches that we have and we just extend it out into the public," Grissom said.

The motorcycle group's members were putting into practice the spirit that Thanksgiving is not just a day but a gift, spread from table to table.

