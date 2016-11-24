Runners take time for Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot

An estimated 2,000 turned out for a quick 3-mile Turkey Trot before gobbling down some turkey on Thanksgiving in Shreveport Thursday morning.

“Turkey Trot has truly become an important holiday tradition in our community,” said Matt Brown owner of Sportspectrum Race Management. “Many families may only run with out of town relatives once a year at Turkey Trot. We always have over 20 states represented in the field.”

The run stretched from the Stoner Boat Launch along the Red River toward downtown. This year, Sports Spectrum collected clothing items to be donated to Goodwill Industries.

