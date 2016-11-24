Runners take time for Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Runners take time for Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot

By Alex Onken, Digital Content Producer
Connect
An estimated 2,000 turned out for a quick 3-mile Turkey Trot Thursday morning. (Source: KSLA News 12) An estimated 2,000 turned out for a quick 3-mile Turkey Trot Thursday morning. (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

An estimated 2,000 turned out for a quick 3-mile Turkey Trot before gobbling down some turkey on Thanksgiving in Shreveport Thursday morning.

“Turkey Trot has truly become an important holiday tradition in our community,” said Matt Brown owner of Sportspectrum Race Management. “Many families may only run with out of town relatives once a year at Turkey Trot. We always have over 20 states represented in the field.”  

The run stretched from the Stoner Boat Launch along the Red River toward downtown. This year, Sports Spectrum collected clothing items to be donated to Goodwill Industries.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly