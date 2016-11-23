Woman, baby rescued from car submerged in watery ditch

A woman and a child are recovering after their SUV crashed and submerged in water. (Source: Shayne Wright/ KSLA New 12)

Shreveport police have released the names of the mother and child that were pulled from a flooded ditch on Wednesday.

24-year-old Candice Rance of Forbing and her 2-year-old son Slayde Thomason were traveling north when a southbound Jeep Liberty clipped their Toyota Corolla, sending the car upside down into a ditch.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. in the 9400 block of Stevens Road

Firefighters on scene said that the Jeep Liberty was a Shreveport Division of Permits and Inspections vehicle and was driven by city worker Jerry Anderson.

Witness Brad Smoak told KSLA he saw the rescue from his office window near the scene. When he ran outside to capture video, he saw firefighters pull the unresponsive Thomason from the submerged vehicle.

"The baby's body was just lifeless and we didn't know what the outcome was going to be. We prayed that God would save the baby's life and, obviously, that's what happened," Smoak said.

Rance and her son were taken to University Health. Firefighters say the pair had non-life-threatening injuries. As of this afternoon, only the 2-year-old is still in the hospital, according to University Health officials. He is reported to be in fair condition.

Anderson was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No citation has been issued at this time, but Shreveport police are investigating.

The Shreveport police were the first to respond and tried to get the pair out of the SUV. They were later assisted by the Shreveport Fire Department swift water rescue team.

Smoak said he was thankful for the quick response from authorities and said the successful rescue was met with cheers from inside his building.

"There were some tears shed," he said. "We were actually looking at KSLA's website to see if the baby and the Mom were OK. They did a great job and we appreciate the fact that they were able to save those lives and hat's off to them."

