Shreveport man convicted in murder of Haughton woman

Caddo Parish Deputies arrested a man Monday afternoon after they say he led them on a three-mile car chase.

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -Caddo Parish Deputies arrested a man Monday afternoon after they say he led them on a three-mile car chase. It happened just after 11 o'clock Monday morning on Henderson Gin

A Shreveport man faces life in prison following his conviction Monday in the murder of a Haughton woman whose body was found inside a stolen truck last April.

According to a statement released Monday by the Bossier Parish District Attorney's office, a Bossier Parish jury found 36-year-old Nathaniel Mingo guilty of second-degree by unanimous verdict on Friday evening after deliberating for about an hour.

In May 2015, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call reporting an unknown truck left abandoned in a pasture near the 4500 block of Highway 157 in Haughton. Deputies arrived to find a maroon Ford F-250 with the body of 33-year-old Amanda Collins inside. She died of a single gunshot wound.

The truck was reported stolen out of Mississippi.

Bossier investigators developed Mingo as a prime suspect and got an arrest warrant issued later the same night for his arrest. He was taken into custody the next day following a brief struggle in West Shreveport, during which police said he tried to keep officers from getting into his backpack.

The backpack was seized and authorities found two pounds of suspected methamphetamine ice, over $12,000 in cash and a semi-automatic handgun. Police say the value of the narcotics was estimated at $80,000.

Police say Collins was an acquaintance of Mingo's.

During the three-day trial, the jury heard testimony from detectives and crime scene investigators from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, firearms expert Carla White from the North Louisiana Crime Lab, DNA expert Michelle Vrana from the North Louisiana Crime Lab, forensic pathologist Dr. Frank Peretti, as well as witnesses who saw Nathaniel Mingo after the shooting as he was seeking help to dispose of Amanda’s body. Jurors were able to watch the last few hours of Amanda Collins’ life as they were shown surveillance video from the El Dorado casino.

Jurors were also able to watch the last few hours of Amanda Collins’ life as they were shown surveillance video from the El Dorado casino.

“The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives should be commended for their diligent work in this case. They did a large amount of legwork in this case even after obtaining a confession from the defendant. They followed up with video, located witnesses in and out of state, tied up any loose ends, and delivered a solid case to our office.” commented Bossier/Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin.



The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Andrew Jacobs and Doug Stinson. Mingo was defended by Randal Fish and Kerry Hill with the Public Defender’s Office. Sentencing by Judge Mike Nerren has been set for January 17, 2017. The charge of second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.