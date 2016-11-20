Blaze destroys vacant Shreveport home

Shreveport Fire officials say a house is a total loss after a blaze damaged the home and another building adjacent to it. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12 Photojournalist)

Shreveport Fire officials say a house is a "total loss" after a blaze damaged the home and another building adjacent to it.

The fire broke out in the 2700 block of Wisteria Street in Shreveport.

Chief of Special Operations & Safety Skip Pinkston says firefighters were dispatched to the area around 12:10 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

When they arrived, they saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof of the home. It took 8 units and 25 firefighters to get the fire under control.

Pinkston adds that a shop next to the home was also destroyed.

Both the home and the shop were vacant at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. However, four months ago Chief Pinkston says they responded to a fire at the same location.

