Good Samaritan recalls final moments of double murder victim

Shreveport police say a 911 call led officers to the 4000 block of Crosby Street just before midnight, where they found a man and a woman fatally shot inside a vehicle. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police say a 911 call led officers to the 4000 block of Crosby Street just before midnight, where they found a man and a woman fatally shot inside a vehicle. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Arthur Anderson, 25, was arrested for the fatal double shooting of a man and a woman in Shreveport on November 19, 2016.

A witness who says he discovered the Mooretown shooting victims wounded inside a ditch has come forward with the chilling details of that night.

The neighbor, who chose not to be identified, says he discovered the bodies of 37-year-old Huey Leonard and 27-year-old Ashley Williams inside a car in the 4000 block of Crosby Street shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood.

"We heard like four or five shots. We heard a car speeding off at a high rate of speed," he said describing the incident.

Police say the car the victims were found in was forced off Crosby Street into a ditch.

The witness says when he stumbled upon the victims they were both suffering from gunshot wounds, but only one was already deceased.

"The girl, she was falling out (of) the driver's side of the car, you know, asking for help," he said. "I looked up in the car. The guy, he was already dead."

Describing her actions, the neighbor says Williams was actively searching for her bullet wound. He says she was rubbing up and down the side of her body and stomach while reciting a prayer.

"She just was praying to God, don't let her die, and kept asking me not to let her die."

He says before her final moments, Williams repeatedly said the name of the suspect, 25-year-old Arthur Anderson.

"Saying call her people, her family, and tell them who the guy was that shot her."

Anderson was arrested on Sunday at a home located in the 2700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Friends of the slain male victim Huey Leonard say they learned about the news of their friend's death on social media.

"I heard about it on Facebook when I woke up this morning," said Ralph Collins. "It's sad, man. You got to do something about this. Crazy out here."

Fellow neighbor and friend Rodney Rasco said he took the news of Leonard's death hard.

"I started crying because it hit me because I talk to him every day and I know his mom and daddy," Rasco said.

Police say Anderson now faces two counts of second-degree murder, with bond set at $750,000. Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

Copyright 2016 KSLA All rights reserved.