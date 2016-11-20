Meet the Team: Casey Viera

Casey Viera joins the KSLA News 12 Sports team very excited to entertain the always enthusiastic fans in Shreveport.

Growing up in both New York City and New Jersey in his early years, he became infatuated with sports at an early age. After quickly learning by middle school that playing point guard for the New York Knicks wouldn't be happening, he decided to pursue doing the next-best thing: covering sports!

Prior to coming to the Ark-La-Tex, Casey worked in El Paso, Texas as the weekend sports anchor at KDBC. To this day, he has yet to have had better Mexican food.

Casey also has experience working with WGGB/FOX 6 in Springfield, Massachusetts where he witnessed everything from the Boston Red Sox's 2013 World Series run to the National Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremonies.

In addition, he has spent time working as a play-by-play voice for St. John’s and Brooklyn College athletics.

Casey attended Hofstra University where he worked for The Princeton Review’s top-ranked student radio station, WRHU. He will proudly remind you his school has hosted not one, not two but three presidential debates over the past eight years.

He always appreciates a healthy sports debate (especially about his Knicks, Raiders and Yankees) so don’t hesitate to reach out to him on Twitter at @Casey_Viera, or on his Facebook page.