Inspired by 'Socktober,' Cherokee Park students round up socks for the homeless

Students at Cherokee Park Elementary students celebrated "Socktober" this week, collecting hundreds of pairs of socks for the homeless.

It's the second year the student council has organized a donation drive to benefit for HOPE Connections, a local non-profit dedicated to helping the homeless in Northwest Louisiana.

The entire school pitched in, collecting 565 pairs of socks for the homeless.

They got their inspiration for this year's sock drive from popular YouTube star "Kid President."

"Many of these kids come from needy situations, but they also do understand that when you're in need, you can also help others," said Cherokee Park Student Council sponsor Monica Scott.

Everyone in the school took part in the drive, including the faculty. Cherokee Park is one of the first schools HOPE Connections partnered with.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.