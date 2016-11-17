Degree of Debt: Students of closed cosmetology school still getting bills

A notice on the door of Regency Beauty Institute in East Side Plaza in the 7400 block of Youree Drive says students can collect their personal belongings between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, and between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.More >>
A notice on the door of Regency Beauty Institute in East Side Plaza in the 7400 block of Youree Drive says students can collect their personal belongings between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, and between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.More >>
The struggle has also long been felt by public university students and financial aid leaders said state and national trends aren't making it any easier.More >>
The struggle has also long been felt by public university students and financial aid leaders said state and national trends aren't making it any easier.More >>
The federal government is cracking down on some of the expensive for-profit colleges and it could lead to some Shreveport-Bossier for-profit schools shutting their doors for good.More >>
The federal government is cracking down on some of the expensive for-profit colleges and it could lead to some Shreveport-Bossier for-profit schools shutting their doors for good.More >>
If you missed one of our in-depth, investigative or special assignment reports, you'll find them here! KSLA News 12 Investigates: Coverage You Can Count on.More >>
If you missed one of our in-depth, investigative or special assignment reports, you'll find them here! KSLA News 12 Investigates: Coverage You Can Count on.More >>
Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.More >>
Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.More >>
Fourteen people were injured after the second floor of Rogue Water Taphouse collapsed Saturday evening.More >>
Fourteen people were injured after the second floor of Rogue Water Taphouse collapsed Saturday evening.More >>
A grieving uncle is lashing out against what he called a "colossal failure" that allowed a partially completed pedestrian bridge to collapse and kill his niece along with five other people.More >>
A grieving uncle is lashing out against what he called a "colossal failure" that allowed a partially completed pedestrian bridge to collapse and kill his niece along with five other people.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
We are learning more about Tom Benson's last will and testament, a document that appears to make it clear he wanted his third wife Gayle to have full control of his billion-dollar-plus sports empire.More >>
We are learning more about Tom Benson's last will and testament, a document that appears to make it clear he wanted his third wife Gayle to have full control of his billion-dollar-plus sports empire.More >>