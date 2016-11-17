Theta Upsilon masquerade ball set for Saturday to benefit scholarship fund

KSLA News 12's Domonique Benn will co-host the masquerade ball with members of the Theta Upsilon chapter members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. (Source KSLA News 12)

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Theta Upsilon Chapter Masquerade Ball raises money for scholarships for local high school seniors. (Source: Phillip O'Donald)

One local fraternity is getting their masks and beads ready for their masquerade ball this weekend, raising money to help deserving Texarkana-area high school students pay for to college.

The Theta Upsilon chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. is holding their annual masquerade ball on Saturday to benefit The Omega Scholarship Fund.

The scholarship is available to all students in the greater Texarkana area who meet certain standards in academic standing, character, and financial need can apply with a 1,000-word essay on a question developed by the fraternity.

The masquerade ball will feature a cash bar, discount room rates, a prize giveaway, not to mention local performers. Costumes are encouraged.

KSLA's Domonique Benn will host the event with the members of the fraternity.

The event will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn-Texarkana at the Texarkana Convention Center in Texarkana, Texas on November 19, 8 p.m. until midnight. Tickets are $40.

For more information and tickets, call Phillip O'Donald at (903) 701-4757.

