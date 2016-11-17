Geaux Green: Shreveport boy leads charge for Family Volunteer Day

An 11-year old boy is asking the city of Shreveport do their part and clean up the city.

"This is about me trying to get people to start taking part in cleaning up our environment," said Joey Gouthiere, who drew his inspiration on the frustration he says he feels when he sees trash on the ground.

"It's important because if people wouldn't throw it on the ground, we wouldn't have to pick it up," Joey said. "And it will make the Earth look better."

Joey'sGeaux Green Volunteer Day will take place on Sat. Nov. 19. Supplies will be provided starting at 9 a.m.at Journey Church, 1020 Shreveport-Barksdale Highway. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and last until noon.

Joey is hoping that families, kids his age, and civic groups will volunteer.

Mayor Ollie Tyler issued Joey an official proclamation for the event during the Oct. 11 Shreveport City Council Meeting and he has received support from the entire Shreveport city council.

In addition to volunteers, donations are needed for items such as gloves, masks, all-natural bug spray, snacks, water, trash bags, litter grabbers.

Joey also said he wishes for this event to not only inspire people in NWLA but all over the globe.

To sign up, visit here.

For more information, visit here, call (318) 820-0295 or email joeygeauxgreen@yahoo.com

