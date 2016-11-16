How the House for Hope helps homeless families

Reserving tickets for a chance to win the House for Hope comes with a new option this year: Choosing which of the 4 local charities your $100 will help support.

The new Friendship House is under construction in the Highland neighborhood.

Our look this week at how your registration to win the House for Hope helps the community continues with a closer look at The Hub Ministry.

The purchase of a $100 ticket for a chance to win a beautiful new home can also help people in the greater Shreveport-Bossier area who live with disabilities live more fulfilling, independent lives.

With the purchase of a $100 ticket for a chance to win the House for Hope, you also have the ability to keep a family safe and warm.

Those who register to win the 3-bedroom, 2-and-a-half bath home in Shreveport's Stone Lakes development can choose where to direct their donation between 4 charities: Community Renewal, Holy Angels, The Hub Urban Ministry, and Providence House.

Providence House is a non-profit organization that has been working for 28 years to provide transitional housing for homeless families with young children, combined with support for education, child care, parenting, money management and life skills.

The main goal is to break the cycle of homelessness by helping families get the resources they need to live on their own, like Michael Becker's. He says he's been without a real home since June and living at Providence House since September.

The father of two young girls says without a program like Providence House, he'd be in a very different place.

"Honestly, probably homeless. Homeless without my kids."

"A lot of the families we serve, there is no support system, and so when the bottom falls out for them, the bottom falls out. And they're in a mode of survival and they don't know often times all of the resources that are available to them," said Rhonda Watts, the Director of Development for Providence House.

Providence House also offers counseling and support groups and a way for adults to earn their high school equivalency degree.

"If we don't have this, then there are people who are sleeping on the streets and there are children who sleep on the streets, literally. Sometimes it's easy to think, 'oh that doesn't happen here.' It happens here," said Watts.

"I think it's a good program. I have looked around the world and there's not another program like this nowhere in the world."

The two-year program works to give the families who attend the ability to get on a path to success and self-sufficiency.

"Over about, let's just, say the last 5 years or so, between 50 and 60% of those who graduate the program are still living independently," said Watts.

To learn more about Providence House, click here.

If you want to reserve your ticket for the House for Hope giveaway, you can call (318) 797-8222, or visit this website.

One lucky ticket-holder will win the new 3,000 square-foot home, which is valued at $345,000.

The grand prize drawing will be December 16.

Each ticket costs $100. To reserve your ticket, click here or call 318-797-8222.

