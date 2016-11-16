TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash causes delays on LA 3132 ramp onto I-49

Four cars were involved and 5 people were injured on a crash on LA 3132 ramp onto I-49. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police and Caddo Parish sheriff's are working a major crash that is causing traffic Congestion.

It happened just after 7:30 a.m. eastbound on LA 3132, also known as the Terry Bradshaw Passway, ramp onto I-49.

Four cars were involved and 5 people were injured with non-life-threatening injuries.

The ramp from eastbound 3132 to I-49 is closed. Deputies say traffic is backed up to Jewella Avenue. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Traffic on 3132 eastbound is moving but slowly. Shreveport police are on scene diverting traffic.

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.