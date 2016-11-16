Vacant Caddo Heights house damaged by fire

Shreveport firefighters are investigating after a vacant house caught fire on Ridgemoor Avenue. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KLSA News 12)

Shreveport firefighters put out a house fire in the Caddo Heights neighborhood Wednesday morning.

It happened just after midnight in the 4100 block of Ridgemoor Avenue between Vivian and Corbitt Streets.

Firefighters on scene say the house was vacant and they were able to get the flames under control within 15 minutes.

The house has fire, smoke and water damage, according to firefighters.

No firefighters were injured during the battle.

Investigators are working to learn the cause of the blaze.

