Firefighters learn safe car extraction techniques

ArkLaTex first responders and firefighters learned Tuesday the dos and don'ts when extracting victims from newer model electric and hybrid vehicles.

Hands on training began after dark at 6:30 p.m.at CBS Collision in Bossier City.

"This is giving the firemen an opportunity to have hands-on experience in a controlled environment where they can feel confident in making these cuts, " said Elissa Larremore, owner CBS Collision.

The purpose of the training was to update first responders on vehicle design and technology. Cars equipped with high-strength steel were used for the demonstrations.

Four brand new vehicles including a late model Audi hybrid were destroyed for training purposes. State Farm Insurance donated two vehicles for training.

