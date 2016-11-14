Shreveport mayor names 7 finalists for Shreveport Police Chief - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport mayor names 7 finalists for Shreveport Police Chief

(Source: Shreveport Police Department) (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Mayor Ollie Tyler has named 7 finalists for the top job in the Shreveport Police Department. 

Mayor Tyler narrowed the list to include Interim Police Chief Alan Crump, SPD Sgt. Janice Dailey, SPD Sgt. Rodney Horton, SPD Lt. Greg Jones, Caddo Sheriff's Office Capt. Darwin Jones, SPD Cpl. Benjamin Raymond, and Assistant Shreveport Chief of Police Wayne Smith. 

Raymond scored the highest among the 19 applicants who took the civil service exam, with a 95. Interim chief Alan Crump scored among the lowest. 

“We are moving forward with due diligence in the selection of the City of Shreveport’s next police chief,” said Mayor Tyler in a statement released late Monday afternoon.  

“I have narrowed the original group of highly qualified and skilled applicants down to those finalists I believe possess the greatest ability to move the organization forward in a positive direction to ensure its future success.” 

Mayor Tyler narrowed the list of candidates to 7 finalists from 19 applicants who met the requirements of the Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board to qualify as Police Chief.

Each finalist will have a thorough interview, according to the mayor’s office. 

The mayor will conduct those interviews this week “to assess who will be best for this key leadership position.”

A decision is expected by the end of November. 

More on the finalists including their backgrounds in law enforcement: 

Alan Crump
Current title: Interim Police Chief
Years of service: 24 years
Education: Doctorate of Theology; Masters of Theology; Bachelor of Theology; Bachelor of Criminal Justice; and Associate of Criminal Justice

Janice Dailey
Current title: Sergeant with Shreveport Police Department
Years of service: 24 years
Education: 69 college credit hours

Rodney Horton
Current title: Sergeant with Shreveport Police Department
Years of Service: 20 years
Education: Associates of General Studies and 61 additional college credit hours

Darwin Jones
Current title: Captain with Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office
Years of service: 25 years
Education: Masters of Administration of Justice and Security and Bachelors of Criminal Justice

Greg Jones
Current title: Lieutenant with the Shreveport Police Department
Years of service: 24 years
Education: Bachelor of Business

Benjamin Raymond
Current title: Corporal with Shreveport Police Department
Years of service: 16 years
Education: Bachelor of Criminal Justice

Wayne Smith
Current title: Assistant Chief of Police with Shreveport Police Department
Years of service: 36 years
Education: Masters of Business Administration and Bachelors in Organizational Management

Police Chief Willie Shaw announced his retirement in July after 6 years at the helm. Mayor Tyler named Lt. Alan Crump as the interim Chief to lead the department during the search process.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly