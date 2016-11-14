Shreveport mayor names 7 finalists for Shreveport Police Chief

Shreveport just released the names of those who want to be the city's next police chief. Here are the 19 names.

Mayor Ollie Tyler named Lt. Alan Crump as the interim chief of the Shreveport Police Department Friday morning.

The Mayor has announced Lt. Alan Crump as the interim chief for Shreveport Police Department.

The test scores of applicants to be Shreveport's next police chief today were approved by the Shreveport Civil Service Board. Here are the results.

Mayor Ollie Tyler has named 7 finalists for the top job in the Shreveport Police Department.



Mayor Tyler narrowed the list to include Interim Police Chief Alan Crump, SPD Sgt. Janice Dailey, SPD Sgt. Rodney Horton, SPD Lt. Greg Jones, Caddo Sheriff's Office Capt. Darwin Jones, SPD Cpl. Benjamin Raymond, and Assistant Shreveport Chief of Police Wayne Smith.

Raymond scored the highest among the 19 applicants who took the civil service exam, with a 95. Interim chief Alan Crump scored among the lowest.



“We are moving forward with due diligence in the selection of the City of Shreveport’s next police chief,” said Mayor Tyler in a statement released late Monday afternoon.

“I have narrowed the original group of highly qualified and skilled applicants down to those finalists I believe possess the greatest ability to move the organization forward in a positive direction to ensure its future success.”



Mayor Tyler narrowed the list of candidates to 7 finalists from 19 applicants who met the requirements of the Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board to qualify as Police Chief.



Each finalist will have a thorough interview, according to the mayor’s office.



The mayor will conduct those interviews this week “to assess who will be best for this key leadership position.”



A decision is expected by the end of November.

More on the finalists including their backgrounds in law enforcement:

Alan Crump

Current title: Interim Police Chief

Years of service: 24 years

Education: Doctorate of Theology; Masters of Theology; Bachelor of Theology; Bachelor of Criminal Justice; and Associate of Criminal Justice

Janice Dailey

Current title: Sergeant with Shreveport Police Department

Years of service: 24 years

Education: 69 college credit hours



Rodney Horton

Current title: Sergeant with Shreveport Police Department

Years of Service: 20 years

Education: Associates of General Studies and 61 additional college credit hours

Darwin Jones

Current title: Captain with Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

Years of service: 25 years

Education: Masters of Administration of Justice and Security and Bachelors of Criminal Justice

Greg Jones

Current title: Lieutenant with the Shreveport Police Department

Years of service: 24 years

Education: Bachelor of Business

Benjamin Raymond

Current title: Corporal with Shreveport Police Department

Years of service: 16 years

Education: Bachelor of Criminal Justice



Wayne Smith

Current title: Assistant Chief of Police with Shreveport Police Department

Years of service: 36 years

Education: Masters of Business Administration and Bachelors in Organizational Management

Police Chief Willie Shaw announced his retirement in July after 6 years at the helm. Mayor Tyler named Lt. Alan Crump as the interim Chief to lead the department during the search process.

