Students treat mothers to sweets at Muffins with Moms

Students at Cherokee Park Elementary treated their mothers to sweets and a program during Muffins with Moms at the Shreveport school the morning of Nov. 11. (Source: KSLA News 12 viewer Charonda P. Sutton/Cherokee Park Elementary School)

Students at a Shreveport school recently treated their mothers to sweet treats and love.

It happened the morning of Nov. 11 at Cherokee Park Elementary, 2010 E. Algonquin Trail.

"We are extremely excited at the awesome turnout that we had today for our annual Muffins with Moms program," said Charonda P. Sutton, who teaches second-graders at Cherokee Park Elementary.

The theme was Have a M.O.M.E.N.T (Moms On a Mission to Encourage, Nurture and Teach).

In addition to muffins, Sutton said, mothers were provided information from Caddo School District's parental involvement and Title I department.

Guest speaker was Africa Price, communications director for the city of Shreveport.

The Cherokee Park neighborhood school held a similar event for fathers 2 months ago. There was a packed house for Doughnuts with Dads, Sutton said. Guest speakers were KSLA News 12 evening anchor Doug Warner and sports anchor Rashad Johnson.

