Police arrest suspect in slaying of Shreveport teenager

Shreveport police today arrested a suspect in the slaying of a teenager in the city's Queensborough neighborhood earlier this week.

Sirdetrick L. Samuels, 18, of Shreveport, surrendered at Shreveport police headquarters just after 1 p.m. Nov. 11, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

Samuels was booked into Shreveport City Jail at 1:45 p.m. on a charge of second-degree murder, booking records show. His bond has been set at $500,000.

He is accused of fatally shooting Tremon Jackson just before 11 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 3000 block of Boss Avenue. That's near Texas Avenue.

Jackson apparently was shot to death following a verbal exchange with Samuels, Hines said.

The Caddo coroner's office has said that Jackson was outside his house when he was shot several times, ran a short distance then collapsed.

Jackson's family has said that when Jackson walked out the back door, a young man approached and asked for a cigarette. The 16-year-old was shot when he responded that he didn't have one, his family said.

Jackson's family members were trying to drive him to a hospital when their vehicle broke down. A Shreveport Fire Department ambulance took the Fair Park High School student the rest of the way to University Health, where he died.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit the group's website lockemup.org.

