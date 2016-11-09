Woman in critical condition after being rescued from burning house

A woman is in critical condition after she was rescued from her burning home. (Source: Caleb Moore/ KSLA News 12)

A woman is fighting for her life after escaping a burning house Tuesday night. Her rescuer was also taken to the hospital

The fire broke out just before 10 p.m. in the 7300 block of Mallard Bay Drive.

Giant flames were shooting through the roof when firefighters arrived.

According to Caddo Fire District 1, an elderly woman was inside the house at the time and her neighbor rescued her out of the house.

The woman received second and third-degree burns to 60 percent of her body, according to firefighters. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.

Her neighbor was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's office.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.