Twins born at 25 weeks celebrate milestone

Only 1 in 4 babies born at 25 weeks will survive. It's a staggering statistic, but one Bossier City family beat those odds after their twins were born 15 weeks early.

Evan and Kaiti McFarland didn’t know what the future held when they were told they would have to deliver their twin babies at 25 weeks.

"We didn't know what was going to happen,” said Kaiti. “We didn't know if they were going to make it through the day, if they were going to make it through the week. We had no idea."

After weeks of complications, Kaiti gave birth to Wilder weighing 1.9 pounds and Adeline weighing 1.6 pounds.

"The entire process was a moment that I think really tests someone's faith," said Evan, father to Wilder and Adeline.

The McFarland twins spent four months in the NICU at CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier. They celebrated Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years in a hospital crib with mom and dad by their side.

Dr. Sara Serio helped care for the babies while they were in the NICU.

"They were very tiny. None of their organs were completely formed. Usually, babies that are born that early, all their lives, you can kind of tell that they were born that early. They may have developmental delays or sight problems."

Those were all concerns the McFarland family faced when their babies were born too soon.



"No matter what happens in our life, we trust God."

One year later, Wilder and Adeline are healthy, with no lasting effects from a premature birth. It was a milestone their parents marked with wonder and gratitude.



"It was overwhelming. It's a really cool thing to look back over the year and what God has done in their lives and how far they've come."

