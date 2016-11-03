Meet the Team: James Parish

James is originally from Akron, Ohio, a city in the northeastern part of the Buckeye State. He grew up watching severe weather and lake effect snow move through Ohio and knew he wanted to pursue a career in weather.



He graduated from Purdue University in May of 2013 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Atmospheric Science. While at Purdue, James was honored as "The Outstanding Senior for the Department of Earth, Atmospheric, and Planetary Sciences." During his college years, James interned with WEWS-Newschannel 5, WOIO Cleveland 19 and WLFI News 18. These experiences helped to prepare him for his future in broadcast meteorology.



James most recently worked as a meteorologist at KAUZ-TV Newschannel 6 in Wichita Falls, Texas. His time in Texas exposed him to a wide variety of weather. Tornadoes, hail, snow, ice, flooding and drought conditions were all a part of his forecasts. While in Texoma, James created and hosted multiple interactive community severe weather forums. Keeping his viewers safe during severe weather has and always will be a top priority. In 2014, James was nominated as Texoma's Best TV Personality.



In his free time, James likes to watch all different types of professional and collegiate sports. He enjoys traveling, golfing, and watching movies. Volunteerism is a way of life for James and he hopes to become an active volunteer in the ArkLaTex.



James is excited to be a part of the StormTracker 12 Weather Team. If you see James around town, feel free to say hi to him! He loves meeting new people. You can also connect with him on Facebook and Twitter or feel free to email him any story ideas at jparish@ksla.com.