Meet the Team: Melissa Kakareka

Melissa Kakareka joined the KSLA team in October 2016 as weekend anchor and reporter.



Melissa comes to the ArkLaTex from KAUZ in Wichita Falls, TX. She spent 3 years setting her alarm early as the station’s morning anchor. Melissa also produced and anchored the station’s noon newscast.



Before that, Melissa spent more than two years reporting for Time Warner Cable's 24-hour-news station YNN in Binghamton, N.Y. While there, she covered memorable stories such as President Obama’s visit to Binghamton University in August 2013 and historic flooding caused by Tropical Storm Lee and Hurricane Irene in 2011.



Melissa graduated Summa Cum Laude from Syracuse University in May of 2011 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism. Melissa was born and raised in Mount Bethel, Pennsylvania.



In her free time, Melissa enjoys shopping, trying new foods, and exploring the Ark-La-Tex.



Send story ideas to mkakareka@ksla.com or connect on Facebook or Twitter @MelissaKSLA.