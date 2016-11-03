SPD issues warrant for suspect accused of shooting man in back

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

WANTED: Quinton Hill, 32, of the 1900 block of North Hearne Avenue in Shreveport, 1 count each of attempted second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help finding a person suspected of shooting a man in the back in October.

Police say they were called to a Willis-Knighton emergency room Oct. 17 about a man with a gunshot wound to one of his legs.

He told police he was shot by a male on Hearne Avenue near Corbitt Street, after which he and the gunman fled.

Detectives have since identified 32-year-old Quinton Hill, of the 1900 block of North Hearne Avenue in Shreveport, as a suspect in the shooting.

Authorities say they have a warrant for his arrest on charges of attempted second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. The bonds on the charges total $240,000.

Hill stands 5' 6" tall and weighs 205 pounds.

Authorities ask anyone with information about him to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the group's website lockemup.org.

