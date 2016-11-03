Officers, passerby credited with saving man from SWAR creek

Ashdown PD Capt. Bobby Walraven started doing chest compressions on the man trapped in this car after it crashed into Hudson Creek. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Al Henderson stopped to help Ashdown Police Capt. Bobby Walraven and another officer rescue a man from a car submerged in Hudson Creek in Little River County, AR. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Two police officers and a civilian saved a motorist Nov. 2 from this vehicle found upside down and partially submerged in a creek near Ashdown, Ark. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Two Ashdown police officers and a Little River County resident refuse to be called heroes after saving the life of a man who was trapped inside a partially submerged car.

"I don't think we really had time to think about it," said Ashdown Police Capt. Bobby Walraven, who was with an undercover officer when they were called to respond to the wreck Wednesday along Hwy 71 at Hudson Creek a few miles south of Ashdown city limits.

Al Henderson was passing by just as the officers arrived at the scene and stopped to help after seeing the officers pull over.

They arrived to find a small car upside down in waist-high water and sprang into action, knowing it was a race against time.



"I don't think we really had time to think about it," said Henderson. "When I pulled up and saw you two down there, I knew it was going to be a struggle."

The three men jumped in and flipped Ronald Newkirk's car right-side up. Inside, they found him unconscious and without a pulse. His face was covered in mud. They worked together to revive the man right there inside the car.

"I started doing chest compressions in the window with one hand," Walraven said. "Another officer took over for us and eventually he (Newkirk) came around."

Newkirk was taken to Christus St. Michael in Texarkana, where a hospital spokeswoman said he was in critical but stable condition.

