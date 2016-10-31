Shreveport alternative charter school director, 2 others arrested

The principal of a brand-new alternative charter school in Shreveport has been arrested along with two other school employees.

Shreveport police confirm that AMIKids Executive Director Tara Taylor was arrested on October 20, along with fellow administrator Jamile Emile and Mitchell Steiner.

All 3 are accused of not reporting a possible sexual assault on campus to police.

AMI board member Ted Cox says a student at the school had informed school leaders that she was sexually assaulted on the Hutchinson St. campus, but no one contacted police.

Educators are considered mandatory reporters. By law, they’re required to contact police if a student comes to them with allegations of sexual assault.

Caddo Parish schools have a working agreement with AMIKids to take in students who have been expelled from Caddo schools.

The AMIKids charter school was approved by the Caddo Parish School Board in May 2015. The Board approved its charter agreement with AMI and its Board in June of this year to open in Fall 2016. As a Type 1 charter under Louisiana law, AMI is overseen by a separate volunteer school board and a charter management organization, which in this case is AMI Kids – an organization based in Florida which specializes in work with at risk youth. Under Louisiana law, Caddo does not have the ability to select or terminate personnel at AMI nor interfere in day-to-day operations of the campus.

The school district released a statement in response to request for comment on the arrests Monday afternoon.

“Caddo has been made aware of the assertions of misconduct at AMI Kids. While the district is limited in its oversight of the school, district officials have continued to reach out to AMI’s board and management organization to offer supports. While district staff are concerned at the alleged actions which have taken place in operation of the campus, Caddo is limited in its ability to intervene at AMI Kids without action by the Caddo Parish School Board to review and/or a amend the contents of its contract with AMI and its board. Caddo will continue to offer resources and supports to AMI Kids to benefit the students of the school and to work with its Board to resolve any concerns.”

AMIKids corporate leaders are reportedly on their way to Shreveport from Tampa, Florida to meet with board members.

The 3 AMIKids - Caddo educators accused of not reporting the alleged sexual assault have been suspended.

