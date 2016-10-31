Signature Chefs Auction & Gala offers culinary experience in support of March of Dimes

KSLA Anchor Domonique Benn and daughter Sydney, March of Dimes Little Person of the Year (Source: Domonique Benn)

The annual Signature Chefs Auction hosted by the March of Dimes will be held at Horseshoe Riverdome on Tuesday, once again raising money and awareness in the fight to prevent premature births.

The gala will include food from 12 local chefs, an auction, and silent auction.

Dr.Joseph Bocchini from University Health will be honored as the Person of the Year.

KSLA News 12's Domonique Benn's daughter Sydney will be honored as Little Person of the Year. Sydney was born two months early and spent a month in the NICU. Today, she is a healthy 2-year-old girl who loves singing, dancing, and playing with her chunky puzzles.

March of Dimes Shreveport will also formally introduce Victor and Angela Gale as the Ambassador Family. Angela Gale gave birth to Baby Samantha when she was 6 months pregnant. Baby Samantha weighed just 13 ounces. Shortly after birth, Samantha developed a blockage in her intestines. She earned her angel wings when she was just 9 months old. The Gales plan to share their story Tuesday and talk about life in the NICU and losing their baby too soon.

The Signature Chefs Auction is Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Horseshoe Casino's Riverdome. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at the door or online here.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.