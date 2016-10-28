Mother in court following Mooringsport wreck that ejected infant

A Mooringsport woman whose infant daughter was thrown from her SUV last month in a crash is now facing criminal charges.

A Mooringsport mother appeared before a Caddo Parish Judge Thursday charged with negligently injuring her children after her children were thrown through the windshield in a crash.

Authorities say Lindsey Logan was driving impaired on June 26 when she drove off the road and hit a tree. Her unrestrained 5-month old and 7-year old daughters were thrown through the windshield.

The children recovered.

Logan was charged with 1st-degree negligent injury.

At her arraignment Thursday, Logan's attorney attempted to get her bond lowered, but the judge wouldn't allow it.

The judge said there is a possibility she could be admitted into a drug treatment facility while serving time behind bars.

