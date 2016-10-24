Status of Moonbot lease agreement with Caddo school district unclear

A learning haven in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood may soon become the next home of Moonbot Studios.

The Caddo Parish School Board is trying to get answers, months approving an agreement to lease a former district school property to Moonbot Studios.



The 5-year, $360,000 agreement to lease the 36,345 square foot facility at the corner of Coty Street and Herndon Street in the Highland district was approved by the Caddo Parish School Board in March pending re-zoning approval, which came on June 1.

It was touted as a win for both the district and a studio looking for room to grow. It was also a win for the Highland district and development in Shreveport, giving the historic building new life and purpose.



At the time, the district expected a lease could be signed as early as August. But as of Monday afternoon, a spokeswoman for the school district was unable to say whether the agreement was even still on the table.

"Caddo has reached out to Moonbot regarding the Alexander property and Moonbot has informed the district that it is under a non-disclosure agreement," said Mary Nash-Wood. "Caddo is looking forward to continuing our work with Moonbot and to hearing more details as they become available."

It's not clear with whom Moonbot has the non-disclosure agreement preventing them from discussing the matter.

The news comes days after a number of jobs at the studio were reportedly eliminated. Attempts to reach Moonbot have been unsuccessful and former employees aren’t talking due to confidentiality agreements. However, several have changed their social media profiles and are putting out feelers for job prospects.

A spokesperson for the mayor's office and the Shreveport 's Director of Economic Development said Monday they had not heard about the layoffs.

Moonbot opened in Shreveport in 2009. As of June, the "multi-platform storytelling studio specializing in feature-quality animation, traditional publishing and game development" employed a staff of 50 inside Biomedical Research Foundation's Intertech 1 Facility on Kings Highway.

There is no official word on how many employees remain.

