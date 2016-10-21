Vacant Shreveport house heavily damaged by fire

It took more than a dozen fire crews about an hour to put out a blaze in the 4400 block of Ledbetter Friday morning. (Source: Jacob Bradford/ KSLA News 12)

A house in Shreveport believed to be vacant was destroyed Friday morning by a fire.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Ledbetter.

When firefighters arrived, they said the house was up in flames.

Firefighters on scene told KSLA News 12 they had to take a defensive tactic to battle the blaze.

The flames were so intense that they scorched the home of a family of four or five that lived next door, according to firefighters. The family was displaced.

No injuries were reported.

The house is believed to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

