A night of remembrance, hope honors domestic violence victims

A memorial service for domestic violence victims was held Oct. 20 in Centenary College's Brown Memorial Chapel in Shreveport (Source: Marie Waxel/KSLA News 12)

A night of remembrance and hope.

Several dozen family members and and community leaders gathered Thursday evening to remember those who lost their lives to domestic violence.

Their names echoed through Centenary College's Brown Memorial Chapel.

A bell sounded every 9 seconds to signify every time domestic violence occurs.

"I miss her being here," Charles Warren said. "Kinda helps keep her memory going as you see I have my shirt on with her picture."

Warren's daughter Alicia West died in December 2014 at the hands of an ex-boyfriend.

"She's my baby, and I loved her. That's why this is important; I like to be a part of it," Warren said of the memorial.

Not a day goes by that he doesn't think of his daughter.

"Being able to hold her and hug her, that's probably one of the hardest things," Warren said with a tear in his eye.

He and others have joined the fight against domestic violence by sharing their stories in hopes of encouraging others to break the cycle.

As a father, Warren wants other parents to not be afraid of helping their children.

"Always be mindful of your children and know what kind of situation they are in. And talk with them," he said.

"And do the best you can to help them take the steps to better their situation, get out of the relationship, safeguard themselves and do everything they can to be in a better place."

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.