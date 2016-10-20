Minden residents demand to know why their electricity bills have risen

This is the window at Minden City Hall where municipal electricity customers can pay their bills. (Source: Eric Pointer/KSLA News 12)

Minden Mayor Tommy Davis says the increase in the price of electricity has come from a rise in the cost to transport it from SWEPCO to the city. (Source: Eric Pointer/KSLA News 12)

Some residents in Minden, LA says they have noticed a dramatic increase in their electricity bills.

Now they want to know what's causing it.

Rhonda Aughement, a single mom, said she was shocked when she saw that her bill had more than doubled.

"They should have notified everybody then. I know when we have a rate increase where I work, we have to notify families 30 days by mail."

Now she says increase in her electricity bill is making it hard to provide for the 2 children and a grandchild who live with her.

"I'm the only income. So it's either pay my light bill or feed my family."

Aughement said she asked for a payment plan or an extension to pay her bill but was denied.

She's not the only one who is upset.

Whitney Douglas, a single mother of 2, said she called the city when she saw the increase in her bill. The mayor called her back.

When asked if she felt like he helped, Douglas replied, "No, not at all. I didn't get any help. The only thing I was told is I'm using it so pay it."

Minden Mayor Tommy Davis was unavailable for an interview, but he told KSLA News 12 over the phone that the city hasn't changed it's electricity rates in years.

The increase in price has come from a rise in the cost of transporting the electricity from AEP-SWEPCO to Minden, Davis said.

"If it's going to be passed on to the citizens, Number 1, the citizens need to be notified," Aughement said.

"Number 2, why agree to pay something if it's going up? Negotiate and get a better rate."

If they can't negotiate a lower rate to transport the electricity, she would like to see other options for electricity providers.

"You can't get Claiborne Electric or SWEPCO or any other. It's the City of Minden or it's nothing. It's a monopoly."

Also, some people have reported that their meters have been read incorrectly.

Anyone who thinks they are being charged for more electricity than they used should compare their bill to their meter. Then call the city if those amounts differ from one another.

