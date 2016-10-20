You could win a free flight to Orlando, FL, or Las Vegas

Shreveport Regional Airport and Allegiant Airlines announced a contest Oct. 19 during which the prizes will be free flights to Orlando, Fla., and Las Vegas. (Source: KSLA News 12)

You plus 1 could fly to Orlando, Fla., or Las Vegas - for free.

And if you're really lucky, you could get a hotel stay in Las Vegas as well.

Shreveport Regional Airport and Allegiant Airlines announced Tuesday that a pair of plane tickets will be given away each of the next 10 weeks.

But your destinations are limited. You can choose between Orlando and Las Vegas.

The ticket giveaways are to celebrate Allegiant's 10th anniversary in Shreveport.

"When you have a low-cost operator in the market, that certainly gives pressure to the other airlines to offer lower airfares to the particular destinations served by that low-cost carrier," airport spokesman Mark Crawford said. "And we've seen that with our flights to Vegas and to Orlando.

"And we're thankful to Allegiant here, and we hope to have them here for another 10, 20, 30, 40 years."

A winner of a pair of round-trip tickets will be selected once a week for the last 10 weeks of 2016.

At the end of the contest, a grand prize winner will be chosen. The prize? Four round-trip tickets to Las Vegas plus a hotel stay.

For your chance to win, fill out the entry form found here.

