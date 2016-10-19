Shreveport police chief applicant test scores released

Shreveport just released the names of those who want to be the city's next police chief. Here are the 19 names.

Mayor Ollie Tyler named Lt. Alan Crump as the interim chief of the Shreveport Police Department Friday morning.Mayor Ollie Tyler named Lt. Alan Crump as the interim chief of the Shreveport Police Department Friday morning.

The Mayor has announced Lt. Alan Crump as the interim chief for Shreveport Police Department. (Source: Semmie Buffin/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport today approved and released the civil service exam scores of applicants to be the city's next police chief.

All 19 of the applicants who qualified to take the test Sept. 21 passed the exam.

Their results today were approved by the Shreveport Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board then released by Mayor Ollie Tyler's office.

Test results range from a high of 95 to a low of 75. Scoring the highest among the 19 was Shreveport police Cpl. Benjamin Raymond.

Rounding out the top 5 scorers on the test are retired Shreveport police Capt. Mark Rogers, 91; and Shreveport police Sgt. Eric Farquhar, Orleans sheriff's Deputy Chief Kenneth Scott and Samuel Wyatt, director of investigations at Louisiana State University, all 3 of whom scored 89.

Next, the mayor will screen the qualified applicants then identify and interview the finalists for the position.

"I’m hoping to get the process underway real soon because this appointment is critical in ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens and visitors,” Tyler said.

She wants to have a new police chief in place by the end of the year.

“In an effort to ensure the best person is chosen, I do not want to rush through this process,” Tyler said.

Toward that end, Alan Crump's term as interim police chief is being extended.

Police Chief Willie Shaw retired July 31.

At that time, Tyler appointed Crump to lead the department for 90 days. He will be appointed for another 90 days to allow the police chief selection process to continue, the mayor said.

