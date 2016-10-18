Man faces life in jail for raping 3 girls, including 2 in Caddo

A Grant Parish man faces life in prison for raping 3 females during a 30-year span.

A 7-woman, 5-man Caddo District Court jury today convicted Roy Leon Robertson, 75, of Montgomery, of aggravated rape.

Now he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of probation, parole or reduction in sentence.

Robertson is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 27 by Judge Katherine Dorroh.

The 3 females he was found guilty of raping want to speak during his sentencing hearing, the Caddo district attorney's office reports.

Robertson was indicted in November 2015 in connection with rapes that occurred between February 1972 and February 1976. One of the females named in the indictment was between the ages 8 and 12 at the time of the assaults.

He raped her and another close female relative while they were living and attending elementary school in Caddo Parish, authorities say. The girls never reported the attacks to police but eventually told their mother.

In 2013, another female relative who was 13 years old at the time told staffers at her school in Winn Parish that Robertson had been raping her for as long as she could remember.

